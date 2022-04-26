Mother dies from head injuries after fight with sons who have autism, depression

SINGAPORE - A mother of two died from head injuries following a fight with her sons who suffer from autism and major depression, a coroner's court heard.

During the inquiry on Tuesday (April 26) into the 52-year-old woman's death, it was revealed that the elder son, who was 21 years old at the time, suspected his mother of having an affair and a brawl broke out when he demanded to see her phone.

Both sons pushed her during the fight on Aug 16, 2019, causing her head to hit the wall twice. She later died from head injuries in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

There is a gag order to protect all of their identities, and the next of kin were not in court on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahathir Mohamad, the investigating officer in the case, was the sole witness called to the stand during the inquiry. He told the court that the woman's husband, 55, is a bus driver and had left for work at 4.30am on the day of the incident.

The woman was the main caretaker for her younger son, then 17, who has autism. She worked as a sales assistant on the weekends.

The younger son was diagnosed with autism disorder when he was four and found to be minimally verbally and intellectually disabled.

The court heard that the older brother, who was doing his National Service at the time, had suspected that his mother was having an affair two months prior to her death as she began sleeping in the living room of their three-room flat and would talk on the phone softly.

On the day of the incident, at about 6am, he eavesdropped on her conversation, asked her who she was talking to and demanded to see her phone.

ASP Mahathir said a fight broke out and the elder son slapped and punched his mother in her face.

During the struggle, he snatched the phone and threw it on the floor, and his mother bit his arm to stop him from getting her phone. He also pushed her, causing her to hit her head against the wall near their TV console.

The younger son entered the living room and hit his brother on the shoulder.

Their mother advanced towards the pair and, in the struggle, the younger son pushed her and she hit her head against the wall for a second time.

She took two steps forward, collapsed, had seizures and vomited, ASP Mahathir said.

The elder son called his friend and an ambulance.