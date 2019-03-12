Mosque management board chairman took over $370k from cash collections

SINGAPORE - The chairman of the Darussalam Mosque's management board misappropriated more than $370,000 of its cash collections from 2006 to 2013, a district court heard on Tuesday (March 12).

Ab Mutalif Hashim, 58, pleaded guilty to six criminal breach of trust charges involving more than $300,000.

Eight other similar charges linked to the remaining amount will be considered during sentencing.

Ab Mutalif was the board's chairman from 2003 to August 2010, before becoming its voluntary chairman until March 2013.

The money was donated by congregants who made their contributions through items such as donation chests located within the mosque in Commonwealth Avenue West.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it alerted the police after detecting financial irregularities at the mosque in 2013.

Muis also said that it has procedures in place to ensure good governance in mosques and it also reviews these measures continually to meet national regulatory standards.

It added: "Over the past few years, Muis has conducted refresher training on the mosque financial regulations to mosque staff and members of the mosque management boards to create greater awareness on the importance of good financial management.

"Muis has also put in place regular independent audits on all mosques to ensure compliance with the mosque financial regulations."

Muis said that this case "should not tarnish the good name and the invaluable contributions" of mosque leaders, volunteers and staff, who have been serving their community selflessly through the years.

Ab Mutalif is represented by lawyer Satwant Singh and is now out on bail of $70,000.

He is expected to be sentenced on April 15.

For each count of criminal breach of trust, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.