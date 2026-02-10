More young and female drug abusers arrested in 2025: CNB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Figures released on Feb 10 by the Central Narcotics Bureau showed that half of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025 were below the age of 30 years old.

SINGAPORE – More young and new abusers were arrested in Singapore in 2025 for drug-related offences, with the youngest being a 12-year-old abuser.

Another worrying trend was the proportion of female drug abusers arrested in 2025 - one in four new abusers arrested was female.

CNB director Sebastian Tan said the youth drug problem remains a concern in an environment where transnational syndicates are exploiting digital technology platforms and payment systems to traffic drugs and launder illicit proceeds across borders.

Methamphetamine, or Ice, continued to be the most commonly abused drug in Singapore in 2025, followed by heroin and cannabis.

CNB said 72 per cent of new drug abusers arrested in 2025 had abused methamphetamine. It added that seven in 10 cannabis abusers arrested in 2025 were new abusers, up from six in 10 in 2024.

Mr Tan said: “Six in 10 new cannabis abusers arrested were below 30 years old. The proportion of female abusers arrested has increased to 19 per cent in 2025, up from 15 per cent of the total arrests in 2024.”

According to the World Drug Report 2025, drug abuse has reached an all-time high. In 2023, an estimated 316 million people, or 6 per cent of the global population aged between 15 and 64, had used drugs in the past 12 months.

It comes in the wake of reports showing that a record 236 tonnes of methamphetamine was seized in East and South-east Asia in 2024. The total seizure marked a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

On the issue of drug abuse figures reaching record levels, Mr Tan said: “This represents a significant increase compared to a decade ago. Many countries are facing growing challenges in managing the spread of drug abuse and drug-fuelled crime in their communities.”

Although there are worrying trends, CNB figures showed that Singapore’s overall drug situation remains stable, with a 1 per cent increase (33 cases) in drug abusers arrested, from 3,175 in 2024 to 3,208 in 2025.

“In 2025, CNB dismantled 25 drug syndicates, including those misusing social media to expand the reach of their illicit drug trafficking activities, and those operating in foreign countries attempting to traffic drugs into Singapore.

“These operations led to substantial drug seizures with a street value of more than $21 million,” said Mr Tan.

CNB figures also showed that methamphetamine seizures fell from 39.53kg in 2024 to 38.85kg in 2025, while cannabis seizures decreased by 18 per cent, from 101.03kg in 2024 to 82.81kg in 2025.

Heroin seizures rose by 29.4 per cent, from 69.61kg in 2024 to 90.1kg in 2025.

CNB said it has intensified its Preventive Drug Education efforts in 2025, maintaining close partnership with government agencies, community groups and DrugFreeSG advocates to tackle the youth problem.

Its aim is to reach out to various community segments to raise awareness of the harms of drugs and reinforce a drug-free lifestyle.

One of its partners, the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA), said it takes a comprehensive approach to drug prevention that includes education, outreach, and partnerships.

NCADA chairman Tan Chong Huat, said youths and families are at the heart of NCADA’s preventive education efforts. He added that opening authentic conversations from an early age is vital in building resilience towards drugs.

Referring to the 2025 National Drug Perception Survey, Mr Tan said almost two in five youths have yet to receive guidance with their parents or guardians about drug abuse.

“This is why NCADA will be deepening our commitment to work with partners to drive the development of resources and workshops equipping parents to speak to their children about the harms of drug abuse,” said Mr Tan.

“As part of our ongoing efforts, NCADA will also create more spaces to share research insights, shape community conversations, and generate ideas for ground-up action.

“When parents, youths, schools, and stakeholders all play their part, prevention becomes stronger.”