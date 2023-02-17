More travellers detected trying to use impersonated identities at S’pore’s borders in 2022: ICA

SINGAPORE – There was a surge in travellers attempting to enter Singapore using an impersonated identity or identity they had not previously used amid the reopening of borders in 2022.

Revealing this on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that there was a nearly 15-fold increase in such cases at Singapore’s borders – from 28 cases in 2021 to 441 cases in 2022.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an ICA spokesman said: “Travellers found to be using an impersonated identity or an identity different from their previous trips to Singapore in order to circumvent our checks will be denied entry and banned from returning to Singapore.”

ST has asked ICA for pre-pandemic figures as well.

The agency said that the travellers were detected by the biometric clearance systems, which use iris patterns and facial features as primary identifiers for immigration clearance.

The cases detected often involved immigration offenders who had previously overstayed or were deported, or those who had committed or attempted to commit various offences in Singapore.

The surge came amid a significant increase in traveller volume, the agency’s annual statistics report released on Friday showed.

In 2022, 104.9 million travellers were cleared for entry and departure, more than 17 times the 5.9 million travellers cleared the previous year.

Traveller volume at the land checkpoints also hit near pre-Covid-19 levels during the year-end school holidays last December. Close to 400,000 travellers passed through both Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints daily that month.

With the reopening of borders, and the promise of international travel, many Singaporeans also rushed to apply for passports.

This led to an unprecedented surge in passport applications, with ICA issuing more than 1.25 million passports in 2022 compared with 300,000 passports in 2021.

“Many citizens had put off renewing their expired passports during the two years of travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

To deal with the surge, ICA deployed nearly 300 officers from other work units to process passport applications on a 24/7 basis.

To protect Singapore from those who may pose a security risk to the country, ICA said that it has progressively deployed multi-modal biometric clearance systems at the checkpoints.

Since July 2020, all automated and manual immigration lanes and counters at the passenger halls of Singapore’s land, sea and air checkpoints have been equipped with iris and facial scanners.