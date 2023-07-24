More than 620 suspects linked to scams, money mule activities involving $21m under probe

SINGAPORE - More than 620 suspects linked to scams or money mule operations in which victims reportedly lost over $21 million are under investigation.

The 421 men and 203 women – aged between 16 and 71 – are believed to be involved in more than 2,600 cases, made up of mainly job scams, Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, loan scams, phishing scams and scams in which they impersonated government officials.

In a statement on Monday, police said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions rounded up the suspects over two weeks between July 7 and July 20.

They are being investigated for offences such as cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, the statement said.

If found guilty of cheating, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Anyone convicted of money laundering can be imprisoned up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

They can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years or both if found guilty of providing unlicensed payment services.

The statement said the police take a serious stance against anyone involved in scams.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” the statement said.

For more information on scams, go to scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness.