More than 6 months’ jail for man who made 816 obscene videos for sale

SINGAPORE – He owned a Twitter account containing sexually explicit material and made 816 obscene videos for sale.

Muhammad Khairy Ariffin was later caught with 203 sexually explicit videos of children which were made by others.

He had not intentionally sought out these child abuse videos. Instead, they had been automatically downloaded from chat groups on messaging platform Telegram.

Khairy, 30, was sentenced to six months and six weeks’ jail on Friday. He had pleaded guilty to being in possession of child pornography, among other offences.

Around 2018, he began using dating app Grindr, which is commonly used by gay men.

He got consent from fellow app users to film their sexual activities and post the videos on his Twitter account.

The filming was usually done in the staircase areas of Housing Board blocks near his home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said: “The accused branded his videos with the identifier that they had been taken at HDB staircases and used that as a primary marketing point.

“His social media following grew to around 30,000 followers, and he also started a Telegram group chat so that his followers could communicate with him directly.”

Initially, he posted his obscene videos for free, but his followers later asked him to put the clips up for sale. They also said they were willing to pay for hotel rooms for sexual activities.

DPP Poon told the court: “The accused... began to post ‘advertisements’ for users interested in being filmed to communicate with him via Twitter, Telegram or Grindr. He would then film these individuals in HDB block stairwells and various hotel rooms.

“He began posting such videos for sale from around August 2019. Videos would be grouped in (different categories)... with differing prices according to their content.”