More than 4kg of cannabis and other drugs seized, 6 arrested

SINGAPORE - Drug raids have netted six suspects and narcotics worth more than $475,000, in two days.

Three men and three women aged between 28 and 55 were arrested, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Dec 18). The drugs seized included more than 4kg of cannabis.

CNB officers also seized 466g of heroin, 999g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 753g of ketamine, 105 Ecstasy tablets and fragments and 285 Erimin-5 tablets.

Other substances seized included two bottles suspected to contain liquid ecstasy and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma hydroxybutyric acid.

On Wednesday, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean man at a commercial building in Pasir Ris Drive 3.

About 104g of cannabis, 15g of Ice, 32g of ketamine, nine Ecstasy tablets and fragments and 11 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from his vehicle.

CNB officers discovered another 495g of cannabis and 1g of ketamine at the man's hideout in Beach Road.

A separate team of CNB officers escorted the man to a shophouse in MacPherson Road on Thursday.

The authorities found 3,558g of cannabis, 461g of heroin, 9g of Ice, 29 Ecstasy tablets, and two bottles suspected to contain liquid ecstasy.



Cannabis seized from shophouse unit in the vicinity of Macpherson Road on Dec 17, 2020. PHOTO: CNB



Various items of drug paraphernalia were also seized from the shophouse.

In a follow-up to the MacPherson Road raid, CNB officers arrested two suspected drug offenders in a hotel room in Orchard Boulevard on Thursday.

The two were a 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 30-year-old female foreign national.

A total of 1g of cannabis, 5g of heroin, 910g of Ice, 720g of ketamine, 67 Ecstasy tablets and fragments and 274 Erimin-5 tablets, as well as a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma hydroxybutyric acid, were recovered.

In another follow-up raid on Thursday, a 28-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested at a hotel in Tyrwhitt Road. At her residence, 1g of Ice was found.

Also arrested on Thursday were a 55-year-old Singaporean man and a 41-year-old female foreigner in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. Both are believed to be linked to the 33-year-old man.



Packets of ‘Ice’ and packaging materials seized from residential unit in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Dec 17, 2020. PHOTO: CNB



Four packets containing 64g of Ice was found in their possession.

Investigations are under way.