More than 21 years’ jail for man, 75, who sexually abused daughter, granddaughter

SINGAPORE - A woman who was molested by her father as a child in the 1980s forgave him for the abuse, but a seemingly innocuous incident about 40 years later triggered her memories of what he had done to her.

She and her husband then held a family meeting to tell their daughter and their son that their grandfather had sexually abused her when she was young.

To their shock, the daughter raised her hand and said, “He did the same thing to me.”

The revelations of the abuse against mother and daughter eventually led to the discovery of the man’s sexual offences against his wife’s sister between 1975 and 1980, when she was between six and 12 years old.

On April 1, the man, 75, was sentenced to 21 years and three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in the High Court to seven charges for various sex offences – two in relation to his daughter and five in relation to his granddaughter.

The most serious charge was one for aggravated sexual assault by penetration, committed on his granddaughter when she was between four and six years old.

Another 28 charges for sex offences in relation to the three victims were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man’s prison sentence included a six-month term imposed in lieu of caning. He cannot be caned, as he is over the age of 50.

“The accused is a paedophile who sexually abused three vulnerable women in his life across three generations from when they were children,” said Deputy Public Prosecutors Selene Yap and Hidayat Amir in sentencing arguments.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims. His daughter is now 46 years old, while his granddaughter is now 19.

He assaulted his daughter between 1981 and 1988, from when she was four to 12 years old.

Many of the incidents took place at the family flat.

Some of the incidents took place in the pick-up truck that he used to take her to construction sites when he worked as a crane operator between 1984 and 1986.

He occasionally told her after molesting her that he had done these acts out of “love” and that they should keep it a secret.

In 1987, his daughter realised that what he had done to her was wrong after she attended a lesson on sex education.