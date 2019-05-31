More than 1kg of heroin found on PMD during CNB operations

SINGAPORE - Drugs estimated to be worth about $219,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (May 30) in two separate operations.

Five suspected drug offenders were also arrested, said a CNB statement on Friday.

During one of the operations on Thursday morning, CNB officers found 1.409kg of heroin on the personal mobility device of a 66-year-old Singaporean man.

He was arrested near Buangkok Crescent.

Another group of CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man near Sungei Kadut Way and recovered $9,000 in cash from the motorcycle that he had been riding.

The two suspects had earlier been spotted meeting up in the vicinity of Sumang Walk, said the CNB.

The amount of heroin found is enough to feed the addiction of 671 abusers for a week, it added.

CNB officers escorted the Singaporean man to his hideout and a small amount of heroin as well as drug paraphernalia, including drug-smoking utensils and a weighing scale, were recovered from within the unit.

During the process, a 58-year-old Singaporean man approached the unit and was also arrested.

In a separate CNB operation on the same day, officers raided a private apartment unit in the vicinity of Jalan Sendudok.





Drugs recovered from within the unit at Jalan Sendudok. PHOTO: CNB



CNB officers recovered a total of 980g of Ice, 541g of cannabis, 327 Ecstasy tablets, 19 Erimin-5 tablets and 615g of white powdery substance of an unknown nature.

The stash of Ice found is enough to feed the addiction of about 560 abusers for a week, said the CNB.

Cash of $2,956 and US$10 (S$13.80) were also found.

Two Singaporeans - a 34-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man - were arrested within the unit.

The CNB is investigating the drug activities of all suspects.