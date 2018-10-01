More than $190,000 worth of cigarettes hidden in floorboard of bus seized

SINGAPORE - More than $190,000 worth of contraband cigarettes were seized from a Malaysia-registered bus at Woodlands Checkpoint in the early hours of Friday last week (Sept 28).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it uncovered 1,781 cartons and 438 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the modified undercarriage of the arriving bus.

Officers became suspicious after studying scanned images of the bus's floorboard, and referred the vehicle for further checks.

ICA said the total duty and goods and services tax evaded in this case amounted to $178,895.92 and $13,010.89 respectively.

The 41-year-old Malaysian man driving the bus was referred to Singapore Customs for investigations.

The method of concealment used in this case is a cause for concern as it could be used by people with ill intent to smuggle items that pose a security threat into Singapore, ICA added.