More than 150 women nabbed in 21-day anti-vice police operation

SINGAPORE - More than 150 people were nabbed by police in a 21-day anti-vice operation that ended on Sunday (May 12).

Police said in a statement on Thursday that 154 women and a man, aged between 19 and 49, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven Police Land Divisions conducted coordinated raids targeting online vice syndicates at multiple locations islandwide, including at condominiums, hotels and residential units in Geylang, Woodlands, Yishun, Jurong West, Hougang and along Balestier Road.

Police are investigating.

The police added that they will continue to work with members of the public on information related to vice activities, and will take tough enforcement action against those involved.

They said that house owners play an important role in preventing vice activities, and are reminded to conduct regular check on tenants to prevent such activities from proliferating in residential estates.

House owners who knowingly rent their premises to any person for vice-related activities will be prosecuted and may be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $3,000, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, one can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

Housing Board flats are meant for residential purposes, and the use of flats for vice activities is strictly prohibited, said the police.

HDB takes a serious view on the misuse of HDB flats and will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against flat owners who are found to be involved in the misuse, such as imposing a financial penalty or compulsory acquisition of the flat.

Tenants who are found to be involved in flat misuse will not be allowed to rent an HDB flat for five years, added the police.

Any person who knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service, and who by providing that service does or will aid the prostitution of another woman or girl, may be punished on conviction with jail of up to five years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Any man convicted of a second or subsequent offence may also be caned in addition to any jail term.