More than 1,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized

Officers uncovered 1,127 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within car tyres at Woodlands Checkpoint during two inspections this week.

The contraband cigarettes, wrapped in plastic trunking and tape, were concealed inside the car tyres, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Officers at Woodlands Checkpoint inspected the cars on Monday and Tuesday.

They noticed anomalies in the spare tyres of the cars and scanned images of the vehicles.

The cases, which involved two Malaysian men aged 19 and 35, were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In its post, the ICA said that vehicles used to commit such offences are liable to be forfeited.

It added that these methods of concealment are a cause for concern, as similar methods can be used to smuggle items such as fireworks, nightsticks, flick knives and airsoft guns into the country.

Malavika Menon