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The migrant workers had turned up the at the MOM Services Centre at 9am. The centre in Bendemeer provides services including registrations for work permits.

SINGAPORE - More than 100 migrant workers, primarily from India and Bangladesh, turned up at a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) office in Bendemeer on June 22 over claims that they are owed wages by a company which has since been shuttered.

Several workers told The Straits Times they are employed by KPA Engineering, a company based in Tagore Lane. The firm provides aircon maintenance services.

One worker from India, who gave his name only as Sampath, said several workers have not been paid for two months. They said they had raised the issue with the company and their bosses.

“But then we heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven’t been paid for some time.

“We didn’t know who else to turn to,” said Sampath.

The migrant workers had turned up at the MOM Services Centre at 9am. The centre in Bendemeer provides services including registrations for work permits.

The workers were met by officials from the ministry and escorted into the building after being identified as being employees of KPA Engineering.

ST counted at least 100 workers entering the building this way.

Four employees of the firm, who declined to be identified, said that they were recruited by an Indian national to conduct electrical and aircon-related works for the firm.

The workers said that they have not been paid for at least two months, and added that they have been unable to contact the recruiting agent.

The workers said that they found out about four days ago that the company had shuttered. When they visited the office, they found the doors locked.

One worker said he earned about $600 a month, and was owed $1,400 in unpaid wages. Another said he was owed $4,000.

The workers said that they have not been paid for at least two months, and added that they have been unable to contact the recruiting agent. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Rajenderan Berthap, 36, who works as an air conditioning and mechanical ventilation technician at KPA Engineering, spoke to ST after leaving the MOM building at 11.30am.

He said he had relayed his salary situation to MOM officials, who said they will look into the matter.

Both told ST that they were hoping to resolve the unpaid salary issue with MOM.

ST visited 42 Tagore Lane, the address listed online for KPA Engineering, and found CHL Construction occupying the unit.

An employee of CHL Construction said the firm moved into the premises in September 2025, after KPA Engineering vacated the unit.

“There were other people who came here looking for KPA Engineering, but I told them that company is no longer here,” he said, adding that the construction firm is not linked to the aircon services company.

According to business records, KPA Engineering has two directors. Both are foreigners with registered addresses in Hillview.

One of them is a Singapore permanent resident. He is a director of six other companies involved in engineering, plumbing and air-conditioning works.

Six of the companies, including KPA Engineering, are registered to a unit at the Westech building in Pandan Loop.

Further checks showed that the permanent resident was formerly the director of KPA Minimart in Changi and KPA Services in Pandan Loop.

Checks by ST showed Westech building is now occupied by a business with no links to the directors of KPA Engineering.

ST has contacted MOM.

This is a developing story.