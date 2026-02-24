More rape, molestation cases contribute to rise in physical crime in 2025; shop theft incidents fall

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Overall, physical crime cases increased from 19,969 in 2024 to 20,857 in 2025, said the police in their annual crime brief released on Feb 24.

SINGAPORE – There were 479 rapes in 2025, up from 401 such assaults in 2024.

The number of molestation cases also rose from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025.

But the number of shop thefts, which made up 20 per cent of total physical crime cases, dropped.

The police said molestation was a top crime of concern, with more than half of these cases involving offenders known to victims.

Cases of molestation in residential premises, on public transport networks and at public entertainment outlets rose, while cases in shopping complexes decreased, said the police.

Most of the cases involved culprits known to the victims.

The statistics paint a worrying picture, with more than one rape and over four cases of molestation daily.

Voyeurism cases decreased, from 519 in 2024 to 486 in 2025.

Most of these cases were committed in residential premises, shopping complexes and on public transport.

For the majority of cases that took place in residential premises, the acts were committed by those known to victims, such as former partners, household members and friends.

The police said that despite the drop, members of the public should continue to remain vigilant and take note of details such as the perpetrator’s appearance if they come across such cases.

They should also call the police if they witness such incidents and avoid confronting perpetrators on their own.

Knife-related incidents saw a slight increase from 131 cases in 2024 to 137 in 2025.

There were seven murders in 2025, compared with the five-year high of 10 in 2024 .

In five of the murder cases, the culprits were known to the victims.

These included the case of a Yishun resident who allegedly killed his neighbour , a mother of two young children, over a noise dispute.

Theft in dwelling, housebreaking and shop theft cases fell in 2025.

Cases of theft in dwelling dropped from 1,514 in 2024 to 1,500 in 2025.

However, the police said it remains a crime of concern, with the number of cases in foreign worker dormitories showing a noticeable increase.

Such cases saw a jump from 54 in 2024 to 85 in 2025.

Most of these involved fellow dormitory residents who shared rooms with the victims taking their personal items while they were asleep or preoccupied, added the police.

Housebreaking incidents similarly saw a drop, from 118 cases in 2024 to 108 in 2025.

Most such offences are believed to be the work of syndicates that typically use the Rail Corridor as a place to hide.

Another crime linked to syndicates is in-flight theft , which saw an increase from two people charged in 2024 to six in 2025.

As for shop theft, cases dropped from 4,237 in 2024 to 4,109 in 2025.

It remains one of the top offences committed by young people.

Most of the places hit included supermarkets, beauty shops, personal care shops and health and wellness shops. Half of the cases involved losses of under $50.

Stolen items were typically food, drinks, personal care products, apparel and accessories.

Shop theft accounts for a fifth of all physical crime here, and was a rising concern in 2024 .

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, director of the police’s Operations Department, said more stakeholders in the retail industry have been using technology to help identify offenders.

(From left) Assistant Commissioner of Police Fanny Koh, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan and National Crime Prevention Council vice-chairman Tan Puay Kern at a media briefing on Feb 20. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong has been using facial recognition to catch shoplifters , and the police said health and beauty chain Watsons is now exploring the use of artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behaviour on its premises.

SAC Chan said: “In 2025, there were encouraging declines in offences such as shop theft and voyeurism, underscoring how vital community engagement and proactive crime prevention are to public safety.

“With the support of stakeholders and the public, we are confident of maintaining Singapore’s low crime rates and ensuring that Singapore remains one of the world’s safest cities.”