More foreigners here falling prey to scams

Losses more than double to $88m in 2021; top scams include phishing, job-related ones

Wong Shiying
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysian nurse Pan Han Ni, 34, met a man on an online dating app and was scammed out of $77,000 in just a week.

She said the man constantly pressured her to put her money into an investment platform in March, and now she regrets it.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2022, with the headline More foreigners here falling prey to scams. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top