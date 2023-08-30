More charges for accused in billion-dollar money laundering case

SINGAPORE – Cambodian national Chen Qingyuan, one of the 10 foreigners accused of being involved in a billion-dollar money laundering ring, was handed three more charges on Wednesday.

The charges concern more than $6 million in his bank account, a car valued at more than $1 million and cryptocurrency, said deputy public prosecutor Ng Jean Ting.

She sought for Chen to be remanded for another eight days, adding that the evidence collected shows connections among the 10 people. The DPP added that there is a risk of contamination and collusion among those involved.

Chen’s lawyer Mark Tan asked for his client to be released on bail. He said: “He is not a flight risk. His passport has been seized, his family is here and he misses them.

“He has a wife and three children, aged 12, 11 and 5. The two older ones have been studying here since 2017 and they are integrated here.”

The lawyer added that there is a “low chance of him reoffending” and that he was regularly involved in volunteer work and would like to return to that.

The judge ordered that Chen continues to be remanded until Sept 6, when his case will be heard in court again.

Chen, who was first charged on Aug 16 with one count of benefitting from the ill-gotten gains of criminal activities, is now facing four charges under the same Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

He was the first of 10 accused to appear in court via video link after their arrest on Aug 15, following an islandwide blitz which involved 400 police officers. They are currently facing various charges including forgery.

Several of the accused persons were arrested at their homes in good-class bungalows (GCBs) and high-end condos across Singapore. The operation saw about $1 billion in assets seized, frozen or issued prohibition of disposal orders.

The order prevents the sale of assets.

The assets, which were owned by the individuals under investigation or by companies and people linked to them, include 105 properties worth $831 million.