Money laundering probe did not impact demand for luxury goods including prestige cars: Retailers

SINGAPORE – An ongoing money laundering probe has not impacted the sales of luxury goods here, but retailers say some buyers are now conscious of attracting unwanted attention.

Mr Nicholas Lim, director of Chuan Watch, said that while there has been a dip in the demand for luxury watches, this was on the back of poorer economic sentiment in 2022.

“It’s difficult to link this (dip in demand) to the money laundering case. The economy is not doing well in general, so that might be the cause for any slowdown in the market,” said Mr Lim.

Global growth slowed in 2022 amid higher inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In Singapore, the economy grew by 3.8 per cent that year, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2021.

Ms Florence Long, founder of luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon, said macroeconomic factors did contribute to a slowdown in sales, but not at a meaningful level.

Said Ms Long: “Local buyers seem completely unaffected, but some foreign buyers don’t want to be seen as being too flashy at this point in time. They still buy the bags they are eyeing, but they don’t use them in public. I can see them exercising more restraint to avoid the spotlight.”

While retailers declined to provide figures, Mr William Tan, manager at Watch Exchange, which sells second-hand luxury watches, said any impact of the money laundering bust on the luxury watch scene may be overstated.

“There’s maybe a 10 to 15 per cent decrease in people buying watches that cost more than $60,000. I think some clients are trying to keep a low profile after the case was reported in August,” he said, adding that sales figures for watches below the $50,000 mark have not changed.

The $2.8 billion money laundering probe cast the spotlight on the lifestyle of the 10 foreigners implicated in the case. Some of them had leased good class bungalows (GCBs) in areas where rents are typically about $100,000 a month.

They also allegedly owned luxury watches, including a $7 million Patek Philippe and a $2 million Richard Mille.

To date, the police have seized 546 pieces of jewellery, 164 luxury watches, 294 luxury bags and thousands of bottles of liquor and wine as part of the investigation. Some of the handbags cost up to $250,000 each.

Chuan Watch’s Mr Lim said he has not noticed any significant change in his clients’ buying behaviour.

“If your money is clean, I don’t see why you should be worried about spending it. The only implication I can see is if a dealer has dealt with any of the accused,” he said.