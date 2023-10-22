Money laundering case: Experts weigh in on moves to curb directorship in companies

SINGAPORE - The number of nominee directorships that an individual can hold may soon be limited, as part of a review to ensure Singapore’s corporate regulatory environment remains robust.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) – the national regulator of business entities, public accountants and corporate service providers (CSPs) – is currently working on amendments to the Companies Act and Acra Act.

A number of Singapore residents, who were registered as a shareholder, director or secretary of firms set up by foreigners, have been accused of helping to set up shell companies that were used by scammers and money launderers.

Foreigners are required to engage a registered filing agent, including CSPs, to incorporate a company in Singapore.

They must also appoint at least one director who is living in Singapore. He can be a citizen, permanent resident, or entrepreneur pass or employment pass holder.

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said changes to the law should be made in a well-calibrated manner.

“There should not be a blanket measure to punish all corporate service providers just because of an isolated incident such as the money laundering case.”

He said CSPs are necessary to help ease the process when someone wants to set up firms here.

“If Singapore wants to be the best place to do business, we need CSPs to help legitimate companies set foot here. Ultimately, these companies can create good jobs for Singaporeans and boost our economy.

“So it is important that measures put in place to tighten the regime do not affect our reputation for being business-friendly,” added Prof Loh.

Dr Ang Ser-Keng, the principal lecturer of finance at Singapore Management University’s business school, said multiple directorships can be a boon or bane.

“It can be a good thing if a director can, through multiple directorships, add value to all the firms from the breadth of knowledge and skills gained,” he said.

“The alternative hypothesis relates to busy directors who take on too many roles, leading to them not being able to deliver on their commitments.”

He added: “If we were to restrict directors from taking on multiple directorships, then the million-dollar question would be how many is too many?”