Money laundering accused Su Jianfeng handed six new forgery charges; now faces 12 charges in all

SINGAPORE – Money laundering accused Su Jianfeng was handed six new charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating on May 16, nine months after his arrest in August 2023 in a major police operation.

The 36-year-old Vanuatu national now faces 12 charges in total.

According to court documents, Su submitted a number of property sales contracts to two banks, knowing they were false. This was allegedly done to deceive the banks into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth.

Two of the contracts were for the sale of DC The Grand Property Number 5101 and Property Number 3009 to one Li Bao, which Su submitted on or about Sept 30, 2022 to Maybank Singapore.

A third contract was for the sale of Residences_E2 Property Number 2302 to a Lin Zhenghu. It was given to Maybank on or about March 17, 2021.

Su claimed deposits of $1,029,970 and $969,970 made by a firm named Tuo Xin You were proceeds from the sale of the property.

A fourth contract was for Address Boulevard Property Number 3101, which was purportedly sold to a Wong Hiuluen.

Su allegedly submitted the document to OCBC Bank on or about Jan 5, 2021.

A fifth contract was for the sale of Emaar Square Bldg 2 Property Number 408 to a Zhou Weihong.

The document was handed to OCBC Bank on or about July 7, 2021.

He claimed a deposit of $2,999,980 made by Wecord Rich Trading Company was from the sale of the property.

Details of the properties were not mentioned in court documents but Su previously told investigators he made his money by working as a property agent in Dubai.

The court heard that Su had also submitted two loan agreements to OCBC Bank on or about Nov 26, 2020 he allegedly knew were forged.