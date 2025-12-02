MOM to scrap Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme due to widespread abuse by syndicates

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOM said syndicates were using shell public entertainment outlets that were not operational to hire foreign performing artistes under the scheme.

SINGAPORE - The authorities will be scrapping the Work Permit (Performing Artiste) scheme after more than 17 years due to widespread abuse.

The scheme, which allows licensed public entertainment outlets such as bars, hotels and nightclubs to hire foreign performing artistes on a short-term basis of up to six months, was introduced in 2008.

But recent enforcement operations by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and police uncovered syndicates abusing it, with these “artistes” found working at other public entertainment outlets as “freelance hostesses”.

On Dec 1, MOM announced that the scheme will cease from June 1, 2026.

It will stop accepting applications after that, but public entertainment outlets may retain their existing foreign performing artistes until their passes expire or are cancelled.

MOM said syndicates were using shell public entertainment outlets that were not operational to hire foreign performing artistes under the scheme.

The ministry said: “In view of the widespread abuse of the scheme, MOM, in consultation with relevant agencies, has assessed that (it) is no longer serving its original purpose. MOM will thus cease the scheme.”

It added that it had consulted the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) to provide sufficient lead time for public entertainment outlets that currently hire foreign performing artistes under the scheme to make alternative arrangements.

Businesses can engage entertainment services from service providers instead of hiring performers directly.

Alternatively, they can continue to hire eligible foreign performing artistes on a regular work pass, said MOM.

Foreigners can also be engaged by businesses for short-term performances under the Work Pass Exempt framework.

But this applies only to events supported by the Government or any statutory board, or held at a public performance venue, except for bars, discotheques, lounges, nightclubs, pubs, hotels, private clubs or restaurant venues with a Category 1 Public Entertainment Licence.

The authorities have been hinting at the changes since September.

On Sept 2, 17 people were arrested in raids targeting shell public entertainment outlets.

On Sept 23, another 32 people were arrested in raids linked to the shell outlets.

The most recently reported raid linked to the clampdown was on Oct 23, when 58 people were arrested .

Following that raid, Mr Adrian Quek, divisional director of the ministry’s foreign manpower management division, said MOM will not tolerate any abuse of the work pass framework.

He said: “Foreign workers must be engaged in legitimate employment. We will continue to take strong enforcement action against those who abuse the system and undermine the integrity of our work pass controls.”

Those convicted of employing a foreigner without a valid work pass can face a fine of between $5,000 and $30,000, be jailed for up to a year or both.

Self-employed foreigners without a valid work pass can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years or both. They will also be barred from working in Singapore.

MOM had said the scheme was under review, with changes to be announced.

On Dec 1, MOM said that, together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, it will continue to partner the SNBA to review developments in the nightlife sector.