MOH officer jailed 18 weeks under OSA for leaking Covid-19 data to chat group

SINGAPORE - The deputy lead of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) data management unit prematurely leaked the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases to a chat group comprising 50 members.

Zhao Zheng also played a game with the other members to guess the number of confirmed cases for the day before revealing the actual figure.

She would then congratulate the member who had come the closest to guessing the correct number. On some occasions, she would even send the person one yuan (Singapore 20 cents) as a "good luck" gift.

On Tuesday (Feb 22), Zhao, 37, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail after she pleaded guilty to 11 charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The Singaporean also admitted to a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

Tang Lin, 36, who was another Singaporean member of the group on the messaging platform WeChat, was fined $10,000 last year after she pleaded guilty to five charges of wrongful communication under the OSA.

MOH had earlier said that Zhao had been suspended from her job.

The court heard that in 2008, she signed an undertaking to safeguard official information.

She then became an assistant director of the biostatistics and research branch of MOH's Public Health Division.

Some time in February 2020, she was deployed to be the deputy lead of the data management unit, which the ministry had set up in response to the pandemic.

As part of her job, she could find out the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Singapore on a given day before MOH released the information to the public.

Zhao could also find out the profile of each positive case.