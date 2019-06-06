Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to $33m case involving Allied Tech, arrested and charged with cheating another firm

SINGAPORE - Managing partner of JLC Advisors law firm, Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, who is allegedly linked to missing monies totalling more than $33 million, has been arrested and is now facing a cheating charge.

The 41-year-old Singaporean lawyer was caught in Malaysia and was taken back to Singapore on May 30.

He was charged with one count of cheating on June 1 in a Singapore district court.

On Feb 19, Ong allegedly deceived CCJ Investments into believing that Suite Development had entered into a loan agreement with it.

He is then said to have dishonestly induced CCJ Investments to disburse a sum of $6 million.

According to court documents, some $3.3 million was then used to refinance Suite Development's mortgage loan and about $2.7 million was deposited into JLC Advisors' client's account.

On Thursday (June 6), Ong appeared in court via video link from Central Police Division.

Related Story News of missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong Su Aun shocks family and employees

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that the Commercial Affairs Department has since conducted two raids related to the case.

Ong's case has been adjourned to June 13.

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.