MinLaw rolls out tech platform to help law firms manage cases, clients

SINGAPORE - Lawyers can now use a new technology platform supported by the Government to manage cases, share documents with clients or colleagues, and handle billing matters.

The Legal Technology Platform, aimed at helping Singapore law practices to streamline their day-to-day workflow, was officially rolled out at the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 19).

The platform is jointly developed by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and tech firm Lupl, with feedback from over 100 lawyers from various practice areas taken into consideration.

On Tuesday, MinLaw said it would help law firms defray the initial costs of adopting the platform and other integrated legal technology tools.

Under this funding initiative, which is supported by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority, eligible law firms will need to pay only $21 per user every month for the first two years, compared with the usual subscription cost of $69 per user each month.

The platform seeks to help small and medium law practices, which may face resource constraints in adopting legal technology, with digital transformation. But it is also available for use by bigger law firms and in-house lawyers in companies.

The platform is accessible through an Internet browser, such as Google Chrome.

Matter templates for different types of cases, which set out details such as timelines and steps to take, are available on the platform.

Details of a legal matter, such as its status and deadlines of tasks, will be displayed on the platform.

Lawyers can link the platform to other digital solutions they are using, such as Google Docs, and access any documents or information stored there. The platform is also connected to popular messaging app WhatsApp, for lawyers to communicate with their clients from a single platform.

MinLaw said there were plans to include additional features in the platform, for instance, links to other online services such as legal research portal LawNet and Supreme Court system e-litigation.

It has set up a committee, currently comprising 10 lawyers from a range of practice areas, to provide feedback and suggest improvements to the platform.

The ministry will also work with the Law Society of Singapore to organise a series of outreach and training events about the platform for lawyers.