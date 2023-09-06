Ministers Shanmugam, Vivian seek to serve defamation papers on Lee Hsien Yang via Facebook

SINGAPORE – Cabinet ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, who are suing Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamation over his comments relating to their rental of two bungalows in Ridout Road, have applied to serve court papers on him by Facebook Messenger.

In court documents obtained by The Straits Times, lawyers acting for the two ministers made the application on the grounds that it was impractical to serve the court papers on Mr Lee personally in Britain.

The lawyers, from Davinder Singh Chambers, also stated that “substituted service by Facebook messenger will probably be effective in bringing the court papers to the notice of the defendant”.

Substituted service refers to methods of serving court papers when attempts to serve them in person have been unsuccessful.

Methods of substituted service include the posting of court documents on the front door of the defendant’s premises, sending the documents by registered post or by e-mail, or placing an advertisement in the newspapers.

The ministers are seeking a court order that the papers are deemed to have been served by sending the documents in Portable Document Format, or PDF, by Facebook Messenger to Mr Lee’s profile page on the social networking platform.

The High Court had ruled in 2016 that court papers can be served through Facebook, Skype or Internet message boards on defendants who cannot be reached in person.

Mr Shanmugam, who is Law and Home Affairs Minister, and Dr Balakrishnan, who is Foreign Minister, had filed separate defamation suits in the High Court against Mr Lee on Aug 2.

Mr Lee is the younger son of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The legal action arose over a public post on Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s Facebook page made on July 23. The post stated, among other things, that that “two ministers have leased state-owned mansions from the agency that one of them controls, felling trees and getting state-sponsored renovations”.

Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan are seeking damages and an injunction to restrain Mr Lee Hsien Yang from publishing or disseminating the allegations, which they assert are false and defamatory.

They contend that the offending words – which meant that they had been given preferential treatment – are “false and baseless” and “were calculated to disparage and impugn” them.

According to the court documents, their lawyers had sent a letter to Mr Lee on July 27, demanding that he remove the post and all related comments. The letter also demanded that Mr Lee post a public apology prominently on his Facebook page for four weeks.

In the letter, each minister also sought $25,000, which they said they would donate to charity. The letter stated that the sum was a fraction of the substantial damages each minister was entitled in law to recover if they were to start legal proceedings.

After the two ministers sent him lawyers’ letters, Mr Lee said on Facebook on July 29 that he was simply stating the facts. He added that the two ministers should sue him in a court in Britain, saying he was in the country at the time.