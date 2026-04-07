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On Jan 6, 2025, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam (left) and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng filed separate claims against the US media organisation and the reporter behind the story, Mr Low De Wei.

SINGAPORE – Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng have arrived at the Supreme Court building on April 7 for the start of their defamation trial against financial news provider Bloomberg.

Dr Tan walked into the courtroom just past 9.30am, and Mr Shanmugam arrived about 15 minutes later.

The case involves statements that appeared in a Dec 12, 2024 Bloomberg article on good class bungalow (GCB) transactions in Singapore headlined “Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy”.

The ministers contended that the article was understood to falsely mean that they had taken advantage of there being no checks and balances or disclosure requirements to carry out their property dealings in a non-transparent manner.

On Jan 6, 2025, they filed separate claims against the US media organisation and the reporter behind the story, Mr Low De Wei.

Mr Low, who also has been sued by the two ministers, arrived at the court building at about 9.10am with his legal team and senior executive editor John Fraher.

The article in contention had referenced separate GCB transactions that involved Mr Shanmugam and Dr Tan.

Both ministers said on Dec 16, 2024 that they considered the article libellous and would be taking legal action against Bloomberg.

It had cited Mr Shanmugam’s use of a trust structure to sell a bungalow in the Queen Astrid Park area and Dr Tan’s non-caveated purchase of a GCB in Brizay Park, among other examples of landed property deals.

A caveat is a legal document that property buyers can submit to the Singapore Land Authority to register their interest in a property and prevent other people from buying it.