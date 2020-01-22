MHA refutes Malaysia NGO's claims against S'pore's execution method; issues Pofma corrections against parties

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has slammed Malaysia non-governmental organisation Lawyers for Liberty's (LFL) allegations against Singapore's execution method as "untrue, baseless and preposterous".

It has also ordered the LFL and three parties that have spread the allegations - activist Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen and Yahoo Singapore - to correct the false statements.

It is the fifth case where the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) has been invoked since it came into effect on Oct 2 last year.

On Jan 16, the Malaysia-based LFL said in a statement that prison officers in Singapore were "given special training to carry out the brutal execution method" and that the Singapore Government approved of the "unlawful methods" that are used to cover up an execution if the rope breaks.

"These allegations are entirely unfounded," MHA said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Singapore executes its condemned prisoners by hanging.

The ministry said that all judicial executions in Singapore are carried out in strict compliance with the law.

"All judicial executions are conducted in the presence of the Superintendent of the Prison and a medical doctor, among others. The law also requires a Coroner (who is a Judicial Officer of the State Courts) to conduct an inquiry within 24 hours of the execution to satisfy himself that the execution was carried out duly and properly," MHA said.

It added: "For the record, the rope used for judicial executions has never broken before, and prison officers certainly do not receive any 'special training to carry out the brutal execution method' as alleged. Any acts such as those described in the LFL statement would have been thoroughly investigated and dealt with."

The ministry said that the LFL has a history of publishing sensational and untrue stories to seek attention in hopes of getting Malaysian prisoners who have been convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to death in Singapore off the death penalty.

"Those who traffic drugs in Singapore, harm and destroy the lives of countless Singaporeans. These traffickers must be prepared to face the consequences of their actions," MHA said.

In November 2019, convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Abd Helmi Ab Halim had his death sentence carried out after an unsuccessful petition to Singapore's President for clemency.

In May 2019, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said that almost 30 per cent of drug traffickers caught in Singapore in 2018 were Malaysians, and nearly 30 per cent of the heroin seized, by weight, was brought in by Malaysians. He added that one in five traffickers who brought in drugs above the threshold that brings the death penalty was also a Malaysian.

On Wednesday, MHA also said that it has instructed the Pofma office to issue corrections against the LFL as well as three other parties: Ms Han's Facebook post that shared LFL's statement, The Online Citizen which has an article that contained the falsehoods, and Yahoo Singapore's Facebook post which shared an article that contained the falsehoods.

"They will be required to carry a correction notice alongside their posts or articles, stating that their posts or articles contain falsehoods," MHA said.