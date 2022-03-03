Member of Catholic order accused of sex acts on teen boys expected to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A man, who was part of a Catholic religious order when he allegedly committed unlawful sexual acts with at least two teenage boys, is expected to admit to his offences next month.

The alleged offender, whose case was heard in a district court on Thursday (March 3), will be appearing before District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan on April 5.

The Straits Times understands that the accused is not a priest.

The Singaporean is accused of two counts of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

He also faces two charges under the Children and Young Persons Act over alleged indecent acts on two boys.

Details about the man and his alleged victims cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The gag order also covers the man's designation and appointment, as well as the address of the incident location.

The man is accused of performing a sexual act on a minor in 2005.

On another occasion, he allegedly performed oral sex on a boy between Jan 1, 2005, and Dec 31, 2006.

This boy was between 14 and 16 years old then.

In 2007, the man allegedly committed a similar act on another boy, who was between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

The man also allegedly performed another sexual act on a boy between April and December that year.

In an earlier statement, the Archbishop's Communications Office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore told ST: "As the matter is now pending before the court, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

If convicted of each count of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For each charge under the Children and Young Persons Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000 for each charge.