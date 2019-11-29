Meet the police force's latest recruit: Inspector Clif, who is friendly and with a dash of humour

SINGAPORE - Working out, savouring local food and hanging out with the K-9 unit are the favourite pastimes of Inspector Clif, the Singapore Police Force says of its newest recruit.

But what's striking is the good Inspector's friendly disposition as he dishes out tips on avoiding e-commerce scams and pickpockets, and addresses any crime prevention queries people may pose to him.

Moulded to present the best side of Singapore's men in blue, Inspector Clif is an online avator who has his own Facebook page.

He was created to engage the online community about crime prevention and other safety and security issues in Singapore, the police force said on Friday (Nov 29).

Inspector Clif will adopt the persona of a real police officer, speaking in a more conversational tone. In doing so, the force hopes he will help to make its online presence more personable, the statement added.

His name is an acronym of the first letters of the force's four core values: courage, loyalty, integrity and fairness.

And his first Facebook post appeared on Oct 3, when he gave tips on how to avoid scams, reminds Facebook users to not drink and drive, and shares snippets of the day-to-day life of a police officer.

On Oct 8, the avatar gave people a taste of his humour in his Facebook post.

Drawing bubble tea pearls on a cup, he quipped: "My feeble attempt to fight the temptation to get bubble tea... I shall indulge in the real deal once I clear my IPPT!" The Individual Physical Proficiency Test, or IPPT, is a standard physical fitness test uniformed police officers take yearly.

The need for Inspector Clif was prompted by the growing number of Singaporeans using online platforms to interact and seek information, said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Serene Chiu, who is deputy director of the force's public affairs department.

"Singaporeans are highly active in the digital sphere, and the police are continuously exploring new ways to raise awareness of safety and security issues in Singapore," she added. "We hope Inspector Clif will become the go-to source for the online community on such issues."