Maserati driver convicted of knocking down 85-year-old pedestrian, then failing to stop

SINGAPORE – A Maserati driver who knocked down an 85-year-old pedestrian and then failed to stop, was found guilty on Thursday with sentencing adjourned to March. The victim suffered multiple fractures and had to use a wheelchair for more than two months.

It wasn’t Wong Kim Punn’s first offence. A year before, the 52-year-old collided with a cyclist at the cross junction of Ophir Road and Victoria Street in December 2019.

The latest incident occurred while he was driving along East Coast Road on July 9, 2020 at around 11pm.

Footage obtained by the prosecution showed Wong’s car hitting Mr Foo Kok Kam, who had been crossing the road slowly. The old man was flung into the air.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chee Ee Ling said: “After the collision, the accused slowed his car down for a while, however he did not stop and proceeded to drive away from the scene without rendering assistance to the victim.”

An eyewitness made a police report that a blue Maserati had knocked down a senior.

Wong’s car was later seized and sent to the Health Sciences Authority, along with the victim’s shorts. It was found that some of the materials found on the pair of shorts could have originated from the right fender and bonnet of the car.

The driver was convicted of various traffic offences including careless driving causing grievous hurt, failing to stop after an accident and render assistance.

DPP Chee called for Wong, who is a general manager of an electronics company, to be sentenced to four months and three weeks’ jail, and be given a fine of $800 and a five-year driving ban.

She said: “The victim suffered multiple fractures (in) the pelvic area, lumbic spine, (and) suspected bladder rupture. The victim was also given a long hospitalisation leave of 43 days.”

As for his earlier offence, she said: “These traffic violations speak to his disregard for the law and his proclivity to flout the traffic rules and demonstrate a need for specific deterrence.”

Wong’s lawyer, Mr Selva Naidu from Liberty Law Practice, said there is no allegation that the accused was driving in excess of the speed limit. He added that the victim should not have crossed the road where the accident happened as there was a pedestrian crossing within 50 metres.