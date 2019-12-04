Maserati driver convicted of causing grievous hurt to policeman: Other cops injured in the line of duty

SINGAPORE - Maserati driver Lee Cheng Yan, whose car dragged a police officer for more than 100m along Bedok Reservoir Road in 2017, was convicted on Wednesday (Dec 4) of several offences, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Lee, 35, had reversed and accelerated his car into the 28-year-old officer after the officer stopped the Singaporean's vehicle along Bedok Reservoir Road while conducting enforcement checks.

As the officer approached the car, Lee drove into the officer, who was left clinging to the driver's door. He was dragged for about 100m before falling on the road.

The officer was taken to Changi General Hospital with serious injuries.

After a five-day trial, District Judge Ng Peng Hong also found the driver guilty of nine other charges, including failing to stop after the accident and obstruction of justice.

Lee is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending. These will be dealt with at a later date.

The number of Home Team officers who were physically or verbally abused fell by almost 40 per cent to 284 in 2018, The New Paper reported in September.

This is down from the 462 cases in 2017, 484 in 2016, and 344 in 2015.

Home Team agencies include the police, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Singapore Prison Service.

Here are other cases where police officers in Singapore were injured or killed in the line of duty.

JAN 1, 2019: OFFICER CHOKED BY NATIONAL SERVICEMAN ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

An off-duty 21-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) attacked a police officer after a night of merrymaking.

A group of officers arrived at the scene following a commotion from a separate fight.

At one point, the NSF hurled an expletive at an officer while being interviewed. He then challenged the officer to a fight before shoving the officer's shoulder and grabbing his elbows.

During a struggle between the two, they lost their balance and fall to the ground, with the NSF on top of the officer. The NSF then placed his hands on the officer's neck and choked him for about five seconds.

Police officers in the area stepped in and the NSF was arrested.

The injured officer went to the Singapore General Hospital where he was found with injuries, including multiple marks on his neck and an abrasion on his left shoulder.

The NSF was given 15 months' probation, 80 hours of community service and his parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Oct 27, 2018: WOMAN ABUSES TWO OFFICERS AT ORCHARD TOWERS

Resshmi B. Rasmi, 21 at the time, allegedly pushed Station Inspector Gerald Chan Wee Ming's chest and held him in a chokehold at Orchard Towers at around 10.30am. As a result, the policeman suffered a bruise and a scratch on his chest.

She also smacked aside Special Constable Sergeant Chng Yong En's left hand that morning.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was jailed for three months.

AUG 29, 2017: TWO OFFICERS INJURED IN STAND-OFF



The man was eventually subdued by several police officers. PHOTO: STOMP



A then 50-year-old man turned violent after he was approached by two officers in Bendemeer. He then splashed paint thinner at them.

The man was accused of damaging potted plants at Block 33 Bendemeer Road.

The officers suffered face injuries and the man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against public servants.

AUG 4, 2017: OFFICER SUFFERS BRAIN BLEEDING AFTER GETTING SHOVED BY MAN ON DRUG BENDER

Three officers were alerted to an incident at Block 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 involving a motorcyclist riding his bike at the void deck.

While trying to ride away, Ampalagam Alagu, 42 at the time, lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a concrete bench.

He made a run for it but was caught by the officers. During the struggle, he hit an officer on his left hand and arm and pushed another on the chest, causing the latter officer to fall to the ground and momentarily lose consciousness. Ampalagam also punched the third officer, bruising him in the mouth.

The violent arrest resulted in an officer suffering contusions to his brain and another officer fracturing his left thumb.

Morphine was also found in Ampalagam's bag.

He was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months in jail, 14 months of which was for hurting a public servant in the course of his duty and rash driving. Ampalagam was also ordered to be given six strokes of the cane.

JUNE 2, 2017: OFFICERS HURT IN STRUGGLE WITH EVASIVE DRIVER



Two police officers were taken to NUH after an accident with a car whose driver had sped off after being stopped at a road block along Mackenzie Road on June 2. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/PATRICK LIM, LIANHE WANBAO READER



Two police officers had to be taken taken to National University Hospital after sustaining injuries following a high-speed pursuit.

Instead of stopping at a police road block along Mackenzie Road, a then 43-year-old man drove off and beat several traffic red lights.

The driver also drove against the flow of traffic.

When he was finally apprehended, he put up a violent struggle and injured the two police officers.

JUNE 1, 2017: TRAFFIC POLICE OUTRIDER KILLED IN VEHICLE CRASH



The traffic police motorcycle that was involved in an accident on June 1, 2017. PHOTO: ST READER



Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, then 29, died while performing traffic patrol duties along Serangoon Road, after an accident with a van.

The van driver, who was 52 at the time, was arrested for a negligent act causing death.

The traffic police outrider's death was mourned by his fellow officers and he was hailed as a "true son of Singapore" by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

APRIL 29, 2017: POLICE OFFICER ASSAULTED OUTSIDE ZOUK NIGHTCLUB

A Hong Kong-based headhunter assaulted a police officer outside Zouk nightclub after a drinking session.

Briton Alex Arrash Ariana, 34 at the time, who frequently travelled to Singapore for work, had grabbed Staff Sergeant Ivan Chen's neck and punched him in the face.

The officer suffered swelling and bruising over the left eye and abrasions over the left elbow, and was given four days' medical leave.

Ariana was jailed for three months.

NOV 30, 2016: MAN DRIVES VEHICLE AWAY WITH OFFICER HOLDING ON

Staff Sergeant Mohamed Azrul Mohd Hanapiah was injured after a then 36-year-old man ignored repeated instructions to stop his car. He instead drove off with the officer holding onto the door of the vehicle.

The officer had asked Zhuo Weili, who was helping a loan shark collect an ATM card from a debtor, to step out of the car.

But Zhuo continued driving, causing Staff Sgt Azrul to lose his balance and fall to the ground. He suffered superficial injuries.

Zhuo was given 10 months' jail and a fine of $90,000 after he admitted to one charge each of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others, and causing hurt by doing a rash act.

He also admitted to two counts of assisting an unlicensed moneylender.

MARCH 10, 2016: COOK SLASHED OFFICER ON HIS ARM

Station Inspector Jimmy Tan Thiam Soon was slashed while trying to arrest a cook who had posted compromising images of his girlfriend on her own Facebook page.

He was approaching the cook, who was 25 then, when the man cut him on the right bicep with a bread knife.

Station Insp Tan and two other officers managed to disarm the man and arrest him.

The cook was jailed for six years and two months with six strokes of the cane for charges including drug consumption.