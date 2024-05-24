MAS bans 3 financial advisers for falsifying records and providing false information

SINGAPORE - Three former or current insurance agents have been banned by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for falsifying records and providing false information to the authorities.

The agents – Ms Eunice Yuen Pui Leng, Ms Grace Tan Zhen Zhi and Mr Benny Lim Hee Loon – have been given bans of five years, three years and one year respectively.

The bans, which take effect from May 24, will prohibit them from providing any financial advisory services.

In addition, they will not be allowed to manage or become a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm.

Ms Yuen and Ms Tan are also prohibited from doing business as an insurance agent or taking part in the management of any insurance intermediary, said MAS in a statement on May 24.

The trio were formerly representatives of insurer Prudential Singapore. Mr Lim is currently an agent for Manulife Financial.

On Sept 14, 2018, Ms Yuen was notified to attend an interview with MAS in connection with an ongoing investigation.

She was informed by MAS that she was required to produce documentary evidence of coaching conducted by her for representatives within her agency group.

Such evidence was relevant to establish who was conducting supervision of these representatives and whether such supervisors were being remunerated in accordance with MAS’ requirements, said the statement.

Before the interview, Ms Yuen told Ms Tan to make up false entries on coaching forms, which Ms Yuen then submitted to MAS.

Ms Yuen had also intentionally deleted messages from her mobile phone ahead of the interview, knowing that the information would likely be required by MAS as part of its investigation.

During the course of MAS’ investigation into Ms Yuen and Ms Tan in October 2018, Mr Lim attended an interview with MAS, in which he made several false statements.

One of them included signing off on coaching forms on the dates when Ms Yuen supposedly coached him as his supervisor.