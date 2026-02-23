Mandatory treatment report ordered for woman over knife attack at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chong Yet Ying was convicted of three charges over the knife attack that took place at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

SINGAPORE - A district court judge on Feb 23 called for a mandatory treatment report for a woman who was involved in a knife attack at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre .

Chong Yet Ying, 44, was convicted of three charges – voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt by a rash act.

The court heard that on Oct 26, 2025, the Malaysian woman went to Manmin Resource Centre, a bookstore in the shopping mall, to look for her aunt.

Chong was armed with a knife that had a 16.5cm blade.

When she arrived, she asked a woman named Caroline, who was at the bookstore for a meeting, where her aunt was.

Caroline said she did not know, and walked away to help Chong find her aunt.

Agitated, Chong charged at Caroline with the knife.

While doing so, she fell and accidentally slashed another woman, Lu, on the arm.

Two others, identified in court documents as Wong and Chan, tried to stop Chong from hurting Caroline with the knife.

Wong, who was holding on to Chong’s wrist, was slashed on her right forearm amid the struggle.

She had two lacerations on her forearm and injuries to her artery, nerve and muscle tendons, and had to undergo surgery.

Chan had a laceration on his right leg from being slashed by Chong.

A medical report from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) showed that Chong suffered from schizophrenia and was in a relapse episode around the time she committed the offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said there was a “substantial contributory link” between Chong’s mental illness and her offences, though she was found fit to plead in a court of law.

In mitigation, Chong said: “I lost my job at that time and I was emotionally unstable so I made this mistake. I am very sorry and I plead for leniency.”

Court documents stated that the accused had prior instances of violence at Manmin Resource Centre.

Her risk of reoffending is assessed to be high if she were to be released without supervision.

District Judge Carol Ling asked for Chong to be remanded at IMH for two weeks.

She will be sentenced on March 16.

For voluntarily causing hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For criminal intimidation, the penalty can be up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

An offender found guilty of causing hurt by a rash act can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Offenders given a mandatory treatment order will undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.