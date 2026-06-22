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Mandatory treatment order report called for man responsible for Joo Seng Road fire

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The court on June 22 called for a Mandatory Treatment Order report for Liu Zheyuan, who pleaded guilty to one count of mischief by fire.

Walls covered with black soot at Block 14 Joo Seng Road on May 5. The fire started after Liu Zheyuan burned a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th-floor unit at about 9.40pm on May 4.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Claudia Tan

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  • A man pleaded guilty to starting a fire while suffering from delusional disorder, believing neighbours were attacking him.
  • The blaze injured 10 people, including two firefighters, and caused S$80,000 to S$100,000 in damages.
  • The court called for a Mandatory Treatment Order report for the offender, with sentencing scheduled for July.

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SINGAPORE – A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire in a HDB unit on May 4 that resulted in 10 people, including two firefighters, needing medical attention at hospital.

The court on June 22 called for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) report for Liu Zheyuan, who pleaded guilty to one count of mischief by fire.

Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

The fire started after Liu burned a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th-floor unit at Block 14 Joo Seng Road at about 9.40pm.

Liu had placed two pieces of charcoal and fire starters in a stainless steel pot. He placed the pot on a metal rack near the open window of his living room, and added more charcoal.

As the fire grew bigger, it set alight a plastic curtain and spread to the whole unit.

Liu tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. He then informed his neighbours to evacuate and called the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The residents, which included his elderly parents, suffered from smoke inhalation.

According to court documents, the fire caused between $80,000 and $100,000 in damages.

Liu was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health after his arrest.

He was found to be suffering from delusional disorder at the time of the offence. He believed that his neighbours were shooting laser beams and sending strong currents through the ceiling to disturb him, and had lit up the charcoal to ward off the attack.

Liu will be sentenced in July.

More on this topic
Joo Seng fire: Man charged after allegedly burning a pot of charcoal in HDB living room
Joo Seng Road fire: Couple in their 80s huddled in toilet as smoke from flat below filled their home
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.