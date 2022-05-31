Manager at Gleneagles Hospital misappropriated $344k from hospital

SINGAPORE - While working as a manager at Gleneagles Hospital's business office department, Thomas Ng Eng How would alter patients' bills by downgrading their hospital bed category.

But he only did this after the patient had paid the original bill and was discharged.

The 48-year-old then kept the difference and used it for his personal expenses. Over a three-year period, he misappropriated nearly $344,000.

On Tuesday (May 31) Ng was sentenced to three years and nine months' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving more than $316,000.

He also admitted to eight forgery charges.

Another 30 charges, including two counts of criminal breach of trust linked to the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

Ng, who committed his offences between 2016 and 2018, is no longer working for the hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dhiraj G Chainani said Ng's job scope included handling all payment and billing matters involving patients.

While he could amend the bills in the hospital's computer system, he had to first obtain his superiors' authorisation.

Ng learnt that Gleneagles Hospital had a practice of offering discounts to patients from time to time and also gave reduction in bills by downgrading their hospital bed category.

Such bill amendments could be made even after the patients' bills were paid in full, with the hospital issuing cash refunds.

Ng then hatched a plan to misappropriate cash from the hospital by targeting patients who were foreigners.

The DPP said: "After such identified patients made full payment to Gleneagles Hospital for their original bill amounts and were discharged, the accused would amend the bills in the computer system... by reducing the final bill amounts.

"This would be done by either downgrading the patients' hospital bed category to a lower-tiered bed category or by indicating a discount amount on the bills."

Ng would make these amendments himself or instruct his subordinates to do so.