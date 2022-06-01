Manager at Gleneagles Hospital misappropriated $344k by altering bills

While working as a manager at Gleneagles Hospital's business office department, Thomas Ng Eng How would alter patients' bills by downgrading their hospital bed category.

He did this only after the patient had paid the original bill and was discharged.

The 48-year-old kept the difference and used it for his personal expenses. Over a three-year period, he misappropriated nearly $344,000.

Ng was sentenced yesterday to three years and nine months' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving over $316,000.

He also admitted to eight forgery charges.

Another 30 charges, including two counts of criminal breach of trust linked to the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

The offences were committed between 2016 and 2018.

Ng learnt that Gleneagles Hospital had a practice of offering discounts to patients from time to time and also gave a reduction in bills by downgrading their hospital bed category.

Such bill amendments could be made after the patients' bills were paid in full, with the hospital issuing cash refunds.

Ng then hatched a plan to misappropriate cash by targeting patients who were foreigners.

His offences came to light when auditors found a large number of cash refunds issued by the hospital.

He was arrested on Jan 12, 2018.

Nearly $11,000 was recovered, and was returned to Gleneagles Hospital. In March 2018, he made a partial restitution of $48,000.

Ng's bail was set at $15,000 and he will start serving his sentence on June 7.

Shaffiq Alkhatib