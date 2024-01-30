Man with special needs found guilty of ramming into senior, who died from injuries

SINGAPORE – While sprinting to catch a bus, Looi Kai Ye paid no heed to an elderly man walking in front of him and rammed into the latter with great force.

The impact caused the 76-year-old to hit his head against a metal railing, and he died of head injuries hours later.

Looi, a 37-year-old with special needs, was on Jan 30 found guilty of causing grievous hurt by an act that endangers personal safety.

He was also convicted of three other offences – voluntarily causing hurt that causes grievous hurt, using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty and committing an obscene act.

Another two counts of committing an obscene act will be taken into consideration for his sentencing on Feb 23.

The court heard that Looi is autistic, has bipolar disorder and that his intellectual functioning is in the borderline range.

At around noon on Sept 5, 2023, he was running to catch a bus, on a pavement next to Block 101 Tampines Avenue 2, when he ran straight into the elderly man.

The closed-circuit television footage played in court showed that the victim was flung against a railing before falling to the ground.

Instead of helping the victim, Looi boarded a bus and left. The senior was taken to Changi General Hospital where his condition deteriorated and he fell into a coma. He died on Sept 6.

In April that year, Looi was leaving a bank in Tampines Central. Deputy Public Prosecutor Sivanathan Jheevanesh said Looi perceived a 67-year-old woman, who was walking towards Looi, to be in his way.

When he pushed her hard on the chest, she fell to the ground and lost consciousness momentarily. Looi left without helping her.

She suffered head injuries, a tailbone fracture and abrasions on her elbows.

In March 2021, Looi molested a 27-year-old woman who was queueing at a food stall near Pasir Ris MRT station by thrusting himself at her.