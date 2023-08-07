Man with foot fetish committed sexual offences against 28 victims since he was 14

SINGAPORE - Starting from when he was 14 years old, over a period of seven years, a man with a foot fetish committed sexual offences against 28 known victims.

He molested younger children in the neighbourhood where he lived, his schoolmates and national service bunkmates, and took photographs of his victims’ hands and feet between 2013 and 2020.

He also licked the bare feet of several boys he met online or chanced upon. In some cases, he falsely claimed to be an ambassador for a camera brand to entice his victims with the promise of prizes or collaborations.

On Monday, the man, who is now 24, pleaded guilty in the High Court to 10 charges – two for sexual penetration of a minor, five for aggravated outrage of modesty and three for outrage of modesty.

Another 33 charges will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced on Aug 14.

He cannot be named because he was below the age of 18 when he committed some of the offences.

Prosecutors said he preyed on children at a playground near his house from 2013 to 2016.

In August 2013, he suggested to a seven-year-old girl and her younger brother that they play hide-and-seek, as an excuse to separate the siblings so that he could sexually assault the girl.

He told the girl to follow him to a tunnel within the playground, where he made her touch him sexually, made her perform a sex act on him, and took photos of her hands and feet.

Other victims included the accused’s classmates and juniors at his secondary school between 2012 and 2015.

In 2013, he exposed himself and moved a classmate’s hand downward, but the classmate pulled his hand away in time. The classmate reported the incident to his teacher, and the accused was sent for counselling.

In February 2015, the accused and other students from his co-curricular activity were on a bus returning to school when he asked a junior sitting next to him to let him massage the victim’s hand.

After getting down from the bus, the victim realised that the accused likely caused his hand to touch the older boy’s genitalia.

The accused was suspended from his CCA after the victim and his parents complained to the school. The accused’s mother also took him to see a psychiatrist.