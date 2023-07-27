Man wins back $636k after suing fellow firm director for taking his dividends, directors’ fees

SINGAPORE - A business relationship of over thirty years came to a bitter end in a lawsuit, as one man accused the other of pocketing over $600,000 of his money.

The plaintiff, Mr Deniyal Kamis, brought a case against Mr Niew Bock Leng and the two companies where they were shareholders and directors, Mapo Engineering and Mapo Marine.

After a two-year legal battle, Mr Deniyal eventually clawed back about $636,608 in dividends’ and directors’ fees that Mr Niew had rerouted to himself.

In a judgment released on July 4, Justice Philip Jeyaretnam ruled that Mr Niew’s acts were “commercially unfair”.

In addition to giving Mr Deniyal the fees due to him, the judge also ordered Mr Niew to buy-out his shares in the two companies for a sum yet to be determined.

Justice Jeyaretnam said both men started out with the understanding that Mr Deniyal would be rewarded for his service.

“Somewhere along the line, perhaps because he believed he was solely responsible for the companies’ success, Mr Niew took for himself dividends and directors’ fees that rightfully belonged to Mr Deniyal.”

The two men had known each other since the 1980s, when both were involved in other businesses in the maritime industry.

Mr Niew set up Mapo Engineering in 2003 and Mapo Marine in 2006, and appointed Mr Deniyal as a fellow director of the two companies.

Practically, Mr Niew headed and controlled the companies, while Mr Deniyal was a senior operations manager who mainly supervised works at Keppel Yard.

Back then, Mr Niew gifted Mr Deniyal shares out of goodwill, and because he regarded the latter as a valuable employee that he wanted to reward and retain for the long term.

Mr Niew owned a majority stake with 80 per cent of Mapo Engineering’s shares and 60 per cent of Mapo Marine’s shares, while Mr Deniyal owned 10 per cent and 30 per cent of the respective companies’ shares.

According to Mr Deniyal, they fell out in mid-2019 after he confronted Mr Niew about perceived irregularities in the companies’ management, and also demanded to know why he was not given his directors’ remuneration.

After an argument about disclosing financial documents, Mr Deniyal refused to report to work. He was fired in Feburary 2020.