Man who went on staycation while on SHN gets 13 weeks' jail

Hours after being diagnosed with acute respiratory illness and being put on a stay-home notice (SHN), Mohammad Faidzal Nazeri went on a staycation to Orchard Hotel with his wife and daughters.

The 44-year-old father of two spent a total of five days and four nights out of his place of residence while on SHN.

The prosecution yesterday called it the longest breach in terms of the amount of time spent outside of a person's home during an SHN period here. Mohammad Faidzal was sentenced to 13 weeks' imprisonment for flouting Covid-19 rules.

He did not have Covid-19.

The court heard that around 10am on Jan 29 last year, he went to Jurong Polyclinic where he was diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection.

The doctor asked him to take a swab test.

He agreed to come back the next day for the test but did not do so.

The doctor issued him with a five-day medical certificate from Jan 29 to Feb 2 last year, and explained to him that he was legally required to stay at home during this period.

But hours later, Mohammad Faidzal checked into Orchard Hotel for a family staycation.

The court heard that he initially lied to investigation officers about leaving home only to walk to Far East Plaza over the four days.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur told the court: "Resources were expended by MOH (Ministry of Health) to track his movement using the motorcycle's IU (in-vehicle unit) number."