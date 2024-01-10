Man who was RSAF helicopter pilot admits to molesting student at NTU dorm

SINGAPORE – A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot, a lieutenant-colonel, admitted in court on Jan 10 to molesting a female student at a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory in 2022.

Neo Aik Chiao, 47, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of the 21-year-old woman and another for criminal trespass.

Neo had entered the victim’s room, which was located on a floor meant for female students exclusively. There is a gag order on the victim and the specific location of the incident.

According to court documents, he accessed the dormitory rooms of two women, aged 18 and 21, on Nov 13.

A second criminal trespass charge will be taken into consideration during Neo’s sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb 21.

In a statement after he was charged in November 2023, the Ministry of Defence said Neo had been suspended from all duties.

The ministry also said that it would carefully assess the eventual findings before deciding on further appropriate actions.

The accused’s lawyers Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Joyce Khoo, from Quahe Woo & Palmer, said Neo decided to go to NTU, his alma mater, to seek emotional comfort as the institution represented “a place of fond memories and familiarity”.

They said Neo had been in a low mood since his godfather, whom he was very close to, died on June 30, 2022.

The lawyers said that before committing the offences, Neo drank beer and planned to visit his godfather’s home to seek solace, but ended up at NTU instead.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Shiau Yin said Neo’s victim was in lying on her bed, eating some snacks and using her phone, at about 2am on Nov 13, 2022, when she heard a knock on her door.

Before she could react, Neo opened the door. He spoke to her briefly, before entering the room without her permission.

Neo then closed the door behind him, and locked it.

He sat on the student’s bed and told her that he was tired as he had just climbed many flights of stairs.

Said DPP Wong: “The victim felt puzzled by the accused’s actions but did not react as he looked tired and was sweating profusely.”