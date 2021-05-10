Man who used scanned copies of other people's NRICs to redeem face masks jailed and fined

SINGAPORE - A man was sentenced to seven months and six weeks' jail and fined $3,000 on Monday (May 10) for using other individuals' NRICs to redeem over 200 face masks from vending machines last year.

Emerson Goh Shou En, 32, had obtained the scanned copies of identity cards during his previous job as a recruiter.

He used them to redeem 207 Government-issued face masks from the vending machines at Changi Simei Community Club (CC) on three occasions between May 26 and 27 last year.

The court heard that six police reports were made by people who claimed that they were unable to collect face masks from the vending machines.

Goh pleaded guilty to one count each of retaining illegally-obtained personal information, cheating and breaching circuit breaker measures.

Two other charges for breaching circuit breaker measures were taken into consideration by District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong.

Urging the court to jail Goh for at least seven months and six weeks, and fine him $3,000, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan said Goh had abused his position of trust as a recruiter.

The victims had sent their scanned NRIC copies to him only for use in relation to their job applications, she added.

Goh's lawyer, Mr Riko Isaac, said in mitigation that his client had taken the masks for his own benefit and had not intended to sell them.

He asked for a maximum of five months and two weeks, and a fine of $1,000 for his client instead.

Goh's jail term has been deferred to May 17 so that he can settle his personal affairs.

For his offence of cheating, Goh could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For his offence of retaining illegally obtained personal information, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.