Man who tried to trick victim using handcuffs arrested for impersonating CNB officer

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a public servant, cheating and possessing handcuffs, the police said in a release on Thursday (Feb 28).

At 4.32am on Thursday, the police received a report from a victim that a man who identified himself as a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer had allegedly cheated her into signing up for several mobile lines and asked her to hand over the cellphones that were purchased using those lines.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him along Tampines Avenue 7 five hours later.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had tried to convince the victim that he was a CNB officer by showing her a pair of handcuffs.

The handcuffs were seized as a case exhibit, the police said.

The suspect will be charged with impersonating a public servant. If found guilty, he may be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

He is also under investigation for cheating and having handcuffs.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined, while those found guilty of possessing handcuffs may be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to one month, or both.