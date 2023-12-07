Man who took upskirt videos of his friend’s girlfriend on at least 20 occasions gets jail

SINGAPORE - A man who took upskirt videos of his friend’s girlfriend on at least 20 occasions was sentenced to 45 weeks’ jail.

The 27-year-old Malaysian, a Singapore permanent resident, also took upskirt videos of another female friend on at least nine occasions.

The offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims’ identities, pleaded guilty to two voyeurism charges on Dec 7.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said the offender was friends with the first victim, who is 27, her boyfriend, and the second victim, a 26-year-old woman.

They got to know each other in university and later shared a flat together. The first victim was also a colleague of the offender.

In early 2021, the offender began recording upskirt videos of the first victim in their flat. He took videos of her in their office as well and filmed her on at least 20 occasions at both locations.

In 2022, he began recording upskirt videos of the second victim in their flat. He did so on at least nine occasions.

On Nov 23, 2022, he was in the flat when the first victim returned home and went to shower.

Holding his mobile phone, he extended his hand through the toilet window and tried to record a video of her having a bath.

She shouted when she saw his hand, and he quickly retracted it. She called her boyfriend to tell him what had happened, and he rushed home.

Before the boyfriend arrived, the offender sent her a message on Facebook Messenger to apologise.

He then deleted the videos of the two victims from his phone and Google Drive account, thinking he had cleared them all.