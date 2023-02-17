Man who took upskirt videos appeals for fine, but court says voyeurs will typically get jail

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man who took an upskirt video of a woman in Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and another one of a teen while he was out on bail appealed against his jail term, asking for a fine.

A three-judge High Court panel denied the request by Nicholas Tan Siew Chye, saying that there was nothing about his case that suggests that the interests of deterrence would be adequately met by imposing a fine.

In written grounds of decision issued on Friday, the court said voyeurism cases involving the recording of “up-skirt” or “down-blouse” pictures and videos will typically cross the custodial threshold, given the intrinsic seriousness of the offence.

But the court cut Tan’s jail term from seven weeks to four weeks after setting out a sentencing framework for such offences.

The law against voyeurism came into force on Jan 1, 2020, and the crime carries up to two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Before its enactment, voyeurs were prosecuted under a patchwork of laws, including the now-repealed offence of insulting a woman’s modesty.

The court said the commission of such offences, which entail the use of equipment to observe the private region of others without their consent, involves an appalling attempt to invade the victim’s privacy.

A deterrent sentence would usually be warranted, said the court, comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justices Tay Yong Kwang and Vincent Hoong.

The court also noted the rise in voyeurism cases, in part attributable to technological advancements that have made it easier for offenders to be discreet in taking videos.

The emphasis on deterrence, said the court, is clear from the fact that the maximum prison term for voyeurism is double that for the insulting of modesty.

The court also set out a framework to guide judges in future cases and to achieve consistency in sentencing.

Under the framework, the judge first identifies the level of harm caused and the level of the offender’s culpability.

Types of harm include the invasion of privacy and the violation of bodily integrity.

Factors going into culpability include the degree of premeditation; stalking or following the victim; the sophistication of equipment used; and the breach of a relationship of trust with the victim.