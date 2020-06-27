Man who took part in threesome convicted of rape

A 24-year-old man, who took up an offer from another man to join two sexual trysts with the latter's girlfriend without her knowledge and consent, was convicted of rape and other sexual offences yesterday.

The High Court rejected the defence of Srihari Mahendran, who said he believed that the woman, blindfolded on both occasions, had consented to having a threesome.

Justice Pang Khang Chau said text messages between the men, a video recording of the sex acts, and hotel surveillance footage pointed to the conclusion that Srihari knew the plan for him to join the couple was to be a secret from the woman.

The judge found the boyfriend, a key prosecution witness, to be a reliable witness who had no clear motive to falsely implicate Srihari as he had already been sentenced.

The 28-year-old boyfriend, a former auxiliary police officer, is serving a jail term of 19 years and 11 months for abetting Srihari to rape and sexually assault the victim. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of his former girlfriend, now 29.

The boyfriend testified that he wanted to have a threesome with his girlfriend and another man, but she rejected the idea. He then hatched a plan to secretly bring another man into the hotel room to have sex with her, while he watched and filmed the acts.

On April 29, 2016, the man let Srihari into a room at Hotel 81 Bugis while she was bound and blindfolded. On Aug 7, 2016, he again had Srihari join them at M Social Hotel in Robertson Quay. This time, she sensed something was wrong, took off her blindfold and saw a person leaving. Both men were later arrested at the hotel.

Srihari was found guilty of four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of outrage of modesty, and one count of making an obscene film.

Video recording of the Hotel 81 incident showed there was no verbal communication between the men, the judge noted. The boyfriend also made moaning sounds while Srihari was having sex with the woman. This showed there was a need to keep the presence of the second man a secret, said the judge.

He also pointed to the men's text messages. In one, the boyfriend said he would allow Srihari to have sex with her "secretly". In another, he told Srihari to "sneak in after she sleeps". Justice Pang said: "This is clear evidence that the accused knew that their plans were to be kept secret from the victim."

M Social Hotel's CCTV footage showed Srihari leaving the room in a hurry and running towards the lift lobby. "Clearly, the accused knew that his presence in the room was not supposed to be known by the victim," he said.

The case was adjourned for sentencing. Bail was increased from $50,000 to $60,000 and Srihari would have to wear an electronic tag until he is sentenced.