Man who threw bicycle at NEA officers after getting caught for littering to be charged

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man accused of punching and kicking a National Environmental Agency (NEA) officer after being stopped for littering is expected to be charged in court on Saturday (June 20).

He is also said to have thrown a bicycle at the officer and another with him.

The police said on Friday that they were alerted to the incident at Tampines Central on June 6.

It is believed that the man, after being stopped by two NEA officers for littering, refused to provide his particulars when asked, turned aggressive and verbally abused the officers.

The 53-year-old then began assaulting one of the officers, before throwing a bicycle towards both of them.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty. If found guilty for this charge, he can be jailed up to seven years, fined or caned, or both.

He will also be charged with performing a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others. Those convicted of this offence can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The police said he is also being investigated for using abusive language against a public servant, which is likewise punishable by law.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.