Man who sued woman after she rejected him claims trial in unrelated case involving cheating

The Singaporean is said to have duped a company called Circular Now into believing that orders for 33 devices from another firm known as GYP Properties were genuine.

SINGAPORE – A man who filed lawsuits against a woman in 2022 after she rejected his romantic advances has claimed trial in an unrelated case involving three charges, including one count of cheating involving 33 electronic devices worth over $112,000.

K. Kawshigan, 33 is also accused of two counts of using forged documents as original copies.

As a result, Circular Now, which offered tech subscription services, allegedly delivered the devices to unnamed people under his direction.

Kawshigan is accused of committing this offence between April 22 and Oct 17, 2023.

On Jan 21, the prosecution told District Judge Koh Jiaying that Kawshigan allegedly devised a plan to make “quick money” on or before April 22, 2023.

Deputy public prosecutors Alexandria Shamini Joseph and Stephen Yeo stated in court documents: “This plan involved leasing electronic devices from (Circular Now) and... (selling them) off...through online platforms or buyback shops for monetary gain.

“The accused would do so by opening an account with (Circular Now) while purporting to be the director of GYP Properties.”

As part of his plan, Kawshigan allegedly submitted forged documents to Circular Now to open an account in GYP Properties’ name.

He then allegedly submitted more forged documents to support an application to increase a credit limit linked to the account.

He is also accused of using the account to induce Circular Now to deliver the 33 electronic devices to unnamed individuals.

“(Circular Now) would not have done so had they known the true identity behind the operator (of) the account, who was a person not authorised by GYP Properties to place the orders,” said the DPPs.

As part of the trial, the prosecution said that they will get Circular Now’s representatives to give their testimonies involving the documents they received, and the orders that were fulfilled.

The DPPs added that a representative from GYP Properties will also testify that the company did not create the account.

This unnamed representative will also testify that the company did not furnish the documents that Circular Now had received, the court heard.

On Jan 21, the prosecution also told the court that Kawshigan had earlier given statements to investigation officers (IOs) Tok Ru Jie and Regina Chew.

However, he is now challenging the admissibility of the statements during the trial.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Chew, who took the stand, told Judge Koh that she took a statement from him on Dec 21, 2023.

Without revealing details about the statement, she said that Kawshigan had given it without any inducements, threats or promises from the authorities.

He had also signed on the statement, added the policewoman.

But Kawshigan, who was not represented by a lawyer, told the court that he did not make the statement voluntarily.

According to him, another officer known only as “IO Izuan” had spoken to him while he was in remand, before his meeting with ASP Chew.

Kawshigan told Judge Koh: “If I didn’t agree, I couldn’t be released on bail.”

The trial continues.

Besides the three charges that he is contesting, Kawshigan is also accused of multiple other offences including providing alcoholic drinks in Marina Boulevard without a liquor licence in October 2022.

These other charges will be dealt with at a later date.

Kawshigan first made the headlines in 2023 when he filed lawsuits against a woman who had rejected his romantic advances, treating him only as a friend.

After she cut off contact with him, he filed a $22,000 magistrate’s court claim against her for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship.

A State Courts deputy registrar, who later struck out the case, said that Kawshigan’s claim was “manifestly groundless and without foundation” and amounted to an abuse of the court process.