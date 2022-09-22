Man who stabbed roommate in Bedok flat gets life imprisonment for murder

SINGAPORE - After stabbing his roommate five times during an argument, a cleaner left their Bedok Reservoir flat without checking on him but contacted mutual friends, asking them to call the victim.

The next morning, Myanmar national Naing Lin returned to the flat with a friend, saw the victim motionless on the floor through the window, and decided to surrender himself to the police.

On Thursday, Naing Lin, 51, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of murder for fatally stabbing compatriot Myo Kyaw Thu, 49, in their flat at about 6pm on April 2, 2021.

The charge of murder with the intention to cause fatal injury carries the death sentence, or life imprisonment and caning.

Prosecutors did not object to the life sentence.

Citing the legal test for when the death penalty is justified, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia said the accused did not exhibit viciousness or a blatant disregard for human life in committing the offence.

Justice Valerie Thean agreed that the unique circumstances of the case did not warrant the death penalty.

Naing Lin cannot be caned as he is older than 50.

The court heard that Myo Kyaw Thu, who last worked in Singapore as a senior technician, was in Singapore on a short-term visit pass and shared a room with Naing Lin.

On April 2, 2021, Naing Lin went drinking with some friends after work.

When he returned home, he got into an argument with Myo Kyaw Thu over the latter's spending habits.

Naing Lin told him that it was shameful that he borrowed money from others despite being an engineer.

Upset, the victim replied that he would not ask the accused for money in future.

Naing Lin then went to the kitchen and took out a knife as he wanted to fry some eggs and onions.

Still holding the knife, he went back to the room to get his phone.