Man who spat at and kicked elderly passenger who hushed his kids on bus fined and jailed

SINGAPORE - After a man hushed his children on a bus and made remarks about them last August, De Silva Sylvester Marc spat at him and kicked him.

About six months later, using a pram and skateboard, he hit a taxi driver who asked his children to put on their seat belts.

On Thursday (Dec 30), De Silva, 29, was sentenced to five weeks' jail and fined $4,500 in court.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty on Dec 23 to four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

According to court documents, De Silva and his wife were standing in the middle of the bus with one of their children on Aug 10 last year, while their other two children were sitting near the front.

As they were about to alight, a 70-year-old male passenger, who was with his wife, hushed De Silva's children and told them to keep quiet, saying they were in a public place.

The couple and the family alighted at the same stop near Block 223 Bukit Panjang Road.

As the 70-year-old man continued to make remarks about his children, De Silva confronted him and entered into a verbal dispute with him.

During the dispute, De Silva pulled his mask down and spat at the man's face.

The man did not physically retaliate but shouted at De Silva's family.

As the man and his wife, a 61-year-old woman, were about to board another bus, De Silva ran up to the man and kicked him at the left side of his back.

He also placed his hands on the man's shoulders.

The man fell forward and collided with his wife, who fell inside the bus. Her left arm hit the metal railings beside the driver's seat.

De Silva entered the bus and the man and him continued their verbal dispute.