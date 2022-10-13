Man who slashed Certis officer with sickle convicted of 7 charges

Unhappy because his friend was issued a summons for smoking at a void deck, Vickneswaran Sivan attacked a Certis enforcement officer with a sickle.

He slashed the man's hands and legs several times, resulting in the victim suffering lacerations to his thigh and calf and being given 141 days of hospitalisation leave.

On Wednesday, Vickneswaran, 32, was convicted of seven charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt and causing hurt to a public servant.

The court heard that on Nov 9, 2020, he was drinking with two friends at a void deck of a Housing Board block in Canberra. One of them, a 41-year-old man, was holding a lit cigarette.

Mr Mohamad Afiq Mohamad Jamil, 29, was patrolling the area with a Certis auxiliary police officer who informed the man that he had committed an offence.

Vickneswaran asked why the authorities always issued summonses to them.

After the auxiliary police officer issued the summons, he and Mr Afiq were followed by Vickneswaran, who grabbed a sling bag that Mr Afiq was carrying.

Mr Afiq told Vickneswaran that the Certis duo were simply doing their job.

Vickneswaran continued to advance towards them and spat at the auxiliary police officer.

He then went around the area searching for a weapon. Finding a sickle with a curved blade that measured 16cm, he challenged the Certis duo to a fight and punched the auxiliary police officer in the face.

Vickneswaran slashed Mr Afiq's hands and legs at least four times. He then chased the auxiliary police officer, who managed to escape.

The police were alerted by members of the public. Vickneswaran, who took a taxi home after his unsuccessful chase, was arrested the next day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said in her written submissions that Mr Afiq's injuries have impaired his capacity to engage in recreational activities and carry out his job. He had to be redeployed as a result, she noted.

Although he is expected to make a full recovery, he has permanent skin scars. DPP Tan asked for a sentence of at least 13 years and eight months' jail and nine strokes of the cane.

"Caning is clearly warranted, given the inordinate violence exhibited by the accused during the attack and the seriousness of the victim's injuries," she said.

According to court documents, Vickneswaran also committed various offences against his wife between 2020 and 2021, including punching and kicking her and stealing $1,930 from her bank account.

His case has been adjourned for further mention on Nov 30.

Those who voluntarily cause grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.